The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are reportedly still together, but ''working through things''.

The 'Starboy' hitmaker and the 22-year-old model were reported on Tuesday (06.08.19) to have called time on their romance more than a year after reconciling in May 2018 following an on and off relationship which began in 2015 and ended in November 2016.

But now, sources have insisted the couple have not split up, but are instead just ironing out some differences between them, ''like normal couples do''.

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[They] haven't broken up, but are working through things like normal couples do.

''The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension. However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way.''

Bella, and The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - were believed to have split, as it was claimed they're in ''different places'' in their lives right now.

A separate source had said: ''Bella and Abel have split. They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.''

If the couple have broken things off, it may not be forever, as they have a history of breaking up and getting back together again.

The source added: ''They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects.''

Bella and the 'Can't Feel My Face' musician first began dating in April 2015, where they enjoyed an on and off romance for almost two years until parting ways seemingly for good in November 2016.

The Weeknd went on to date fellow singer Selena Gomez for 10 months between January and October of 2017.

A few months after he split from Selena, he then rekindled his romance with Bella in 2018.