The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were spotted ''making out like crazy'' at a Halloween party in New York on Wednesday (31.10.18).

The 28-year-old singer and Bella, 22 - who reunited earlier this year having split in 2016 - were seen being very affectionate towards each other while they were at Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party in the Big Apple.

An eyewitness told E! News: ''They were in a booth with other people but basically had their arms wrapped around each other and were making out like crazy. They were holding each other and kissing often.''

Later in the evening, the loved-up pair were seen having fun together on the dance floor, where they spotted partying alongside the likes of Ice-T and Coco.

Bella - who is the younger sister of Gigi Hadid - is one of the world's best-known models.

But the brunette beauty recently admitted to feeling ''sexier'' in sneakers than high-heeled shoes.

Bella confessed: ''I'm definitely a sneakerhead, and I love matching sneakers with dresses and gowns. Even after the Versace show, I asked them if I could wear the dress that I wore in the show and they let me borrow the new sneakers that they have too.

''When I was 15 years old, my stepdad [David Foster] got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and that was the first time I remember wearing sneakers to a huge event.

''I had this beautiful gown with my black run-down Converse. I even cut my own leather laces, and I think that's when my love for tennis shoes really started.

''I feel sexier in a pair of tennis shoes than I do in heels.''