The Weeknd says listening to a ''good song'' will get him ''horny''.

The 26-year-old musician - real name Abel Tesfaye - has admitted that whilst he doesn't necessarily ''focus on'' what his turn ons are, he says hearing a good piece of music is a sure-fire way to get him into the mood.

He said: ''Right now, I'm much more, like, self-regulating than I was four years ago, when I first started getting everything and enjoying life.

''I don't focus on it as much as I used to. You know what I mean? Before, it's like, 'Holy f**k this is amazing.'

''Right now, it's like a good song turns me on way more. Like, that gets me horny, like, literally gets me horny.''

And the 'Starboy' hitmaker - who recently broke off his relationship with model Bella Hadid and is now rumoured to be dating fellow musician Selena Gomez - also admits he launched his music career because he wanted to be ''someone else''.

He said: ''I don't think I did it to make it. I don't think I was like, 'I'm leaving. I'm going to go become a star.' It was more like, 'I need to get the f**k out of here and live another life.' You know? Be somebody else. Not a star, just someone else.''

The 'Can't Feel My Face' musician doesn't think he's particularly sexy and believes girls are only attracted to him because of his music.

He told the new issue of GQ magazine: ''I don't think that's real. Listen, I'm not walkin' around like f***in' Idris Elba, know what I mean? ...I'm not gonna walk into the club and be like, 'Oh s**t I'm the sexiest guy in here.' The reason why they want to f**k with me is because of what I do [in the studio]. So I'd rather just focus on doing that.''