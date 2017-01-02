The 32-year-old musician, who performs alongside her twin sister Jessica in the Australian pop group, announced on Instagram on Monday (02Jan17) that she had become engaged last month (Dec16).

In a caption accompanying a picture of herself and the Final Girl actor, 27, she wrote, "A month ago the love of my life burnt a blood sucking leech off me in the middle of the Queensland rainforest... then asked me to be with him forever.

"His love has been life changing. Needless to say this is going to be the best year yet @loganhuffman77."

Huffman also made his own engagement announcement on Instagram, captioning a picture of his wife-to-be holding a flower: "The first time I saw her (Jessica) she was holding a flower. It was the way she was holding it with delicacy, care and love that made me fall so hard for her. I Knew that I would treat her the same as she treated that flower. I found someone that I am incapable of not being madly in love with. And I've asked her to be my Betrothed. My Wife."

In a follow-up Instagram post, Lisa also revealed her engagement ring, which features a triangular uncut twin diamond, was designed by her husband-to-be.

"This ring is the most beautiful thing in the world to me. But only he who truly knows me, could design something that could so flawlessly capture the essence of who I am and what this means to me," she captioned the image.

Lisa's sister and bandmate Jessica Origliasso also seems to have found lasting love, having rekindled her relationship with actress and DJ Ruby Rose last year (16).

The couple, who first got together in 2008, gave their romance another go after Ruby wrote, appeared in and directed the music video for The Veronicas' track On Your Side.