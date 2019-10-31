The Veronicas star Jessica Origliasso is engaged.

The 34-year-old Australian singer - who is one half of the pop duo alongside her identical twin sister Lisa Origliasso - took to Instagram to gush about how she had been ''happy crying for two hours'' after musician Kai Carlton proposed on their one-year anniversary of dating.

Alongside a snap showing off her engagement ring and beaming smile, Jessica wrote on Instagram: ''Happy 1 year & THE REST OF MY LIFE with you @kaigodlike my bestfriend

I've been happy crying for 2 hours. I've never felt so full. (sic)''

Kai also posted on his own account: ''She said 'yes' and I'm the happiest mf alive. @jessicaveronica here's to a lifetime of love and memories. Thanks for being in my life (sic)''

The 22-year-old former bartender revealed earlier this year that he identifies as a ''trans male''.

He shared on social media: ''Maybe I just don't say it that much because I don't see a reason to really say it socially. But I'm a trans male, so that's why I am prideful.''

Jessica was previously in a long-time on/off relationship with actress-and-model Ruby Rose.

The 'Untouched' hitmaker and the 'Orange Is the New Black' star first started dating in 2008 before parting ways, and rekindling their romance in October 2016.

However, the pair announced they had split for good in April 2018, but still ''love each other very much''.

Ruby wrote: ''It's with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate. With love x. (sic)''