Ruby Bose never wants to repeat her experiences.

The 30-year-old actress has previously found success as a TV and radio presenter and fashion designer, as well as undertaking modelling work, and though she has done well in other areas, her first love has always been acting.

She said: ''I never want to repeat the same year. In fact, I never want to repeat the same day twice.

''People always call me a model but I don't think I was successful as a model, not like girls like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are.

''I was a television personality, a radio host and a fashion designer.

''I did a lot of things, most of them in front of the camera, but I couldn't seem to break into acting. I decided that the clever thing would be to just focus on what I really wanted to do, which was act.

''I got to America and everybody wanted me to be a presenter or work in reality television or be a DJ, things that were the low-hanging fruit with the agents I talked to.

''I went to school for acting but everyone passed. Then I did 'Break Free' and everything changed.''

But that doesn't mean acting is Ruby's only passion because the 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' actress has also turned her attentions to writing and producing.

She told #Legend magazine: ''I have two books that I have options on and which I would love to get made. One is quite dark, so I'm not sure what will happen with that.

''I'm always writing and thinking of new ideas. There are a lot of projects I love and want to do, some people I really want to work with, and I'm happy to pour as much energy as I can into writing and producing.''

When she isn't working, the Australian star - who is dating The Veronicas singer Jess Origliasso - prefers a quiet life.

She said: ''I'm not really a going-out kind of person. I much prefer being a homebody. I always enjoy listening to music, watching great television and great television shows. I love anything to do with art and the creative process.''