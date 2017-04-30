The Vamps' Tristan Evans says it must have been ''difficult'' for his pal Camila Cabello to leave Fifth Harmony.

The 22-year-old singer and the 'Bad Things' singer are close friends and while he thinks it would have been a hard choice to make he says as long as both sides are ''happy and content'' with the music they are making they will be fine.

Asked how the 20-year-old beauty is post-Fifth Harmony, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''She's lovely. Obviously it is a difficult choice for everyone involved. It's quite difficult to go through, but once you've got over the hill it is quite pleasant.

''Fifth Harmony are still releasing music and Camila has done a brilliant song with Machine Gun Kelly.

''As long as they are happy and content with the music they are making then it's all good.''

It was recently rumoured that the 'All Night' hitmakers were collaborating with Camila as there was a picture posted online of her at Tristan's drum kit.

And while they are not doing anything yet, the hunky pop star says he'd love to have her feature on the one of their tracks.

Asked if they'd like Camila on a Vamps song, he said: ''That would be quite cool. That would be lovely that would be great.''

On why she was on his drums, he previously said: ''She's always doing it [stealing my drums], she's a nightmare when it comes to drum kits. No, we were just hanging out but you never know! We'll be waiting on it!

