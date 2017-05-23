The Vamps won't be cracking out the dance moves on tour with Little Mix.

The 'Middle of the Night' hitmakers are the main support for the girls on their European run this month, but don't want to embarrass themselves with their bad dancing.

Bradley Simpson - who is joined by Tristan Evans, James McVey and Connor Ball in the boy band - is the only one not afraid to show off his skills on stage.

Asked if they will be busting out the moves, Tristan exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''You do not want to see us dance it is so not good. Bradley does, he leaps around the stage. Ask Brad, he's got the moves.''

The 22-year-old singer says he and his bandmates had been wanting to do a tour with the girls, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, for ages.

He said: ''We have know Little Mix for a very long time. We have a really good relationship with them. We are very chummy when it comes to shows.

''We like to hang with them all they are great girls.''

Asked if they will get a bigger tour rider for the Little Mix shows, he said: ''We have a big tour rider anyway. But yeah with Little Mix maybe we will increase it. Just drinks, protein shakes and fruit, healthy stuff really.''

Tristan says they would love to team up with the 'Touch' hitmakers on something musically.

And while it would be challenging having the four of them and all of the girls on the song, they wouldn't rule it out.

He said: ''We would love to collaborate on a song. But the problem is that there would be so many of us. They are great girls, we love their music, it would be really really fun to do something musically with them, we will just have to see.''

The Vamps release new album 'Night & Day' on July 14.