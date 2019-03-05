The Vamps want to get Harry Redknapp to ''spit some bars'' on their new record.

The 72-year-old retired football manager was inseparable with the pop rock band's guitarist James McVey when they were in the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle last year, and he recently went with the 24-year-old hunk to pick out his fiancee Kirstie Brittain's engagement ring.

Now the 'Can We Dance' group's bass player Connor Ball has revealed they'd love to get Harry's cockney accent to make a ''secret'' appearance on one of their songs

He told the Daily Star: ''It would be great if Harry can spit some bars or put a verse on something in his accent - that would be awesome.

''But yeah it would be funny to get it as a secret cameo, and let the fans find him, work it out, that would be a great, a great feature.''

Connor said that James is busy planning the wedding at the moment.

He added: ''He is very organised and has been looking at venues, and talking about the wedding, so they are getting on with it.''

The Vamps - who head out on their 'Four Corners Tour' in April - released the album 'Night and Day' in 2017.

James recently hinted that Harry Redknapp could sing 'My Way' at his wedding.

He has already invited his 'I'm A Celeb...' co-stars to this forthcoming nuptials to Kirstie - who he popped the question to during a New Year's break - and he is keen for his jungle pals, who include King of the Jungle Harry, Emily Atack and Fleur East, to sing a few songs on his big day.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I'd love them all to come to the wedding for sure.

''I think we need to have a Jungle 11 reunion on the day, we'll all sing and dance.

''Harry can sing 'My Way'.''

James got the idea about Harry taking to the stage at their ceremony after seeing him do a rendition of the Sinatra hit when the campmates were treated to a night of karaoke during the latest award-winning series.