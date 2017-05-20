The Vamps have a song with Sigala on their album.

The 'All Night' group recently dropped their song with EDM star Martin Jensen, 'Middle of the Night', and have teased that their collaboration with the producer - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - will be out soon.

Tristan Evans - who is joined by James McVey, Bradley Simpson and Connor Ball in the band - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We do love EDM, we do love DJs. We love collaborating with DJs so we are really loving it at the moment.

''There are a couple of DJs featured on the album.''

Asked if they are working with the 'ABC' hitmaker, he added: ''Yeah we are working on something with Sigala and that should be in the process of being released or teased soon so we are very excited about that.''

The 22-year-old hunk said that The Chainsmokers - Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart - have been very supportive and they haven't ruled out the possibility of teaming up with the 'Closer' stars on a track.

He said: ''We speak to them a lot. We are quite friendly with one of them so we speak back and forth. They've smashed it and we really love their music.''

The Vamps release 'Night & Day' - the follow-up to 2015's 'Wake Up' - on July 14 on Virgin EMI.