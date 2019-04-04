The Vamps have collaborated with rap stars Krept & Konan.

The 'Can We Dance' hitmakers - comprised of Bradley Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans - have changed direction on 'Right Now' with the MOBO Award-winners which follows a series of tropical dance hits, including recent single 'All The Lies' with Brazilian DJ Alok and German producer Felix Jaehn.

The new track with the British duo - Casyo 'Krept' Johnson and Karl 'Konan' Wilson - will feature on the four-piece's new EP 'Missing You', which is released on April 19.

The collaboration came about after Tristan discovered he was neighbours with the pair, and frontman Bradley Simpson says the song will ''surprise'' both fans of The Vamps and Krept & Konan.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We met Krept and Konan a couple of years ago at the EMAs.

''We swapped numbers and we're fans of theirs so we all discussed working together some time.

''Then Tristan found out the guys lived just around the corner from him and texted them asking if they wanted to get together in the studio.

''The track, 'Right Now', is about living in the moment, and we are really proud of it. We think it will surprise fans of us and Krept & Konan.''

Despite teaming up with the rappers, The Vamps aren't done with EDM, as they still want to continue experimenting with their electronic sound and would love to collaborate with The Chainsmokers.

Connor said: ''We love to carry on doing collaborations and have a few lined up for the album.

''The Chainsmokers would obviously be great, and we have actually spoken to them a few times before. I really like that new song with 5 Seconds of Summer - it's really cool.

''Even working with DJs now you can still keep your band sound, keep playing guitars, the bass, or whatever, and it still works, which is really great. We like to keep it fresh, we don't want to keep doing the same thing, as you get bored, but at this point we just want to make the music that we like and hope that it works for the fans too.''

The band kick off their 'Four Corners Tour' in Plymouth on April 27.