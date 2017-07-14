The Vamps don't like mobile phones being used at their concerts.

The 'All Night' group think their fans are missing out on the best moments of their shows because they are too busy behind their screens taking pictures and videos and not enjoying it and being fully immersed in the live experience.

Speaking to Josh Collins on The Hits, Connor Ball - who is joined by Brad Simpson, Tristan Evans, Connor Ball and James McVey in the group - said: ''One thing that we think as a band is a shame is, when you go to a concert and you see everyone holding their phones.

''I think people should put them down, because you wanna video the songs, but I think there should be a song or a moment where everyone puts them down and just is fully involved in the moment.''

The lads released their new record 'Night & Day (Night Edition)' today (14.07.17) and have revealed that all four of them went through break-ups at the same time and used songwriting to get over their exes.

Lead singer Brad recently said: ''At one point or another, all four of us have been heartbroken - which is sad! But songwriting is the biggest catharsis and outlet.''

The 21-year-old hunk admits that if it was the other way around he would find it difficult to date a pop star.

He said: ''If the tables were turned we would struggle with it. It's about finding someone who is understanding and gets it, and it accepting of the situation.''

However, the dark-haired hunk accepts that heartbreak is something everyone goes through.

He said: ''Every person in life goes through it. At the same time, it's you coming to terms with who you are as a person ... there's a lot to get your head around.''

While love was lost, the 'Middle of the Night' hitmakers have wound up gaining their most ''honest'' album to date, which steers away from previous outings 'Wake Up' and 'Meet the Vamps'.

He explained: ''It's a bit more honest and telling of stories of things that have happened to us over the past couple of years.

''It was a bit of a departure from previous albums. A lot of the songs are catered to the concept of the album which is different for us.''