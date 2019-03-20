The Vamps want to collaborate with The Chainsmokers.

The 'Can We Dance' hitmakers - which comprises of Bradley Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans - would love to work with the EDM duo and continue experimenting with their electronic sound.

Connor said: ''We love to carry on doing collaborations and have a few lined up for the album. The Chainsmokers would obviously be great, and we have actually spoken to them a few times before. I really like that new song with 5 Seconds of Summer - it's really cool.

''Even working with DJs now you can still keep your band sound, keep playing guitars, the bass, or whatever, and it still works, which is really great. We like to keep it fresh, we don't want to keep doing the same thing, as you get bored, but at this point we just want to make the music that we like and hope that it works for the fans too.''

And the 23-year-old musician loves his band's new track 'All The Lies', which is collaboration with DJs Alok and Felix Jaehn.

He added: ''It's a very dance-based track, and we are really excited. We did this tune, sent it to them and they liked it and re-produced it and stuff. It will be great live.''

Connor and his bandmates can't wait to get out on their Four Corners Tour, which kicks off in Plymouth in April and sees them play 18 dates across the UK in both smaller venues and arenas.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We are so excited, it will be like nothing we have done. Big guitar sounds but also that great live element.''