The Vamps don't care if their singles don't do well in the charts.

The 'All Night' group haven't seen one of their tracks hit the UK Top 10 since 'Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)' in 2014 but they think that's because they tour so often and as long as they and their fans are happy with their music, they don't worry about sales or streaming figures.

Singer Brad Simpson said: ''Touring bands don't necessarily translate into streaming bands. For us it's about writing songs that we like and are happy with.

The chart position, if it comes, is fine. But it doesn't bother us.

''We are lucky enough to have a fan base who wants to come and see us live, which is insane.''

And his bandmate, James McVey, agreed and doesn't think there's a ''greater achievement'' than having their 2017 album 'Night & Day' top the charts.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''People on the outside say songs charting is the most important thing and certainly record labels see that as important. But for me, the number one album was our greatest achievement.''

The Vamps are to release a new Day edition of the record, which will take them back to their roots.

Brad explained: ''The first half was very dance orientated but this one goes back to the old stuff - in the sense that it's more organic and bandy sounding - drums, bass, guitars.''

The quartet - which also includes Tristan Evans and Connor Ball - will be releasing new music later this year.

Brad teased: ''We are going to write an EP and a few collabs are on the horizon.''

And the group are already thinking ahead to their 2019 'Four Corners' arena tour.

Brad said: ''We can go to the nooks and crannies and see areas we don't usually play and see as many fans as we can.''