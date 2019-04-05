The Vamps deal with the ''dark side'' of the music industry as a ''close knit group''.

The 'Can We Dance' hitmakers - comprised of Bradley Simpson, Tristan Evans, Connor Ball and James McVey - have experienced the ''negative'' aspects of the industry and no matter what, they would never allow for any of them to turn into ''k***heads''.

Frontman Bradley told the Daily Star Online: ''Part of it is that we deal with anything that goes on as a close knit group, the four of us and also our family.

''The voices of reason are very close to us, you are the people you surround yourself with and we are very lucky that we have good group around us.

''If it ever gets to the point when we are going on like k***heads someone will go sit down but we don't really have to tell each other off.''

Tristan says that a major factor about dealing with any negativity or issues is being ''open'' and starting a dialogue.

He said: ''People go through the dark side including us and I feel like it is important to talk about it.

''It is good to speak out about things - everyone goes through that.''

Bradley admitted it's all too ''easy'' to go out drinking until the early hours and that musicians caught up in the partying lifestyle have to ''make a conscious decision'' to avoid falling into a trap.

He said: ''It is so easy to fall into those negative behaviour patterns, either if it is drinking or going out too much or whatever it is, it is very easy to fall into but it has to be a conscious decision to steer away from those things.''

James added that The Vamps - who kick off their 'Four Corners Tour' in Plymouth on April 27 - all make sure they are as healthy and fit as possible on the road and he feels that has had an impact on the lifestyle they lead.

He added: ''We are heathy individually and we keep up with the fitness.

''I think on tour if you are in an unhealthy band you naturally sway to an unhealthy lifestyle so it is good that we are surrounded by a team and crew who are all healthy and just wants the best for each other.''