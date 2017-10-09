The Vamps have announced a new song featuring rising US star Maggie Lindemann.

The British four-piece will release 'Personal' - which received additional production from superstar producer Digital Farm Animals - on Friday (13.10.17).

It comes after the 'All Night' hitmakers - Brad Simpson, James McVey, Tristan Evans and Connor Ball - teased their exciting new collaboration with some cryptic posts on their socials, leading to thousands of fans guessing who they had partnered with for the single.

Later this week, The Vamps and Maggie will host a special Facebook Live International Listening Party which will see them premiere the song and answer questions from the fans.

'Personal' is the first single to be taken from the 'Day' edition of 'Night & Day', their number one album.

Speaking of their collaboration, The Vamps commented: ''We always enjoy working with new people. When we heard Maggie's tune Pretty Girl we knew she was going to be awesome. She's such a talented person whose voice added so much to the single. She's not just a pretty girl ;)''. Maggie added ''I love the song and the meaning behind it - I think everyone has gone through it. My manager and I were on our way to Norway and he played me a very rough demo of the song that only had Brad on it.

''I thought the concept was so cool! We recorded it a couple of weeks later. The Vamps were amazing to work with, super good energy all the time. They're cool guys!''.

As well as the exciting single news, The Vamps also this week announced their 2018 'Night & Day' UK & Europe Arena Tour.

The run kicks off in Sheffield on April 14 and wraps in Copenhagen on June 1, next year.

Tickets for the UK leg of the tour go on sale on Saturday November 11 from www.thevamps.net