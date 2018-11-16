The Vamps star James McVey is planning to propose to his long-time girlfriend Kirstie Brittain.

The 24-year-old singer and the model first started back dating in 2014, but split in November that year after a picture of Kirstie appeared to show her kissing another man emerged online.

However, the 'I Found a Girl' hitmaker - who rekindled his romance with the blonde beauty in early 2015 - has now revealed they ''weren't technically'' together at the time of the alleged smooch and they've moved on and are in a ''really happy'' place now.

He said: ''It was that weird territory where I thought something more was happening than she did. We weren't technically together, and I jumped the gun.

''I was really excited, so I think I kind of was probably quite emotionally immature back then, and I really feel for her, because she got a lot of negative attention around that.

''We weren't even officially together. Our anniversary's the 3rd of December and this all happened before then.

''We're really happy now and we've been really happy for four years, and this time apart when I go in the jungle, there's absolutely no worries actually, we're really, really solid.''

James is in Australia at the moment shooting the reality series 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!', and he says there is the possibility he could get down on one knee when he leaves the jungle.

The 'Can We Dance' hitmaker was even contemplating popping the question as he leaves the camp on the exit bridge, but doesn't want to embarrass Kirstie.

Revealing she will be joining him in Australia, the hunk told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Kirstie's coming out halfway through anyway, so knowing that she's a mile away will really help I think.''

And asked whether or not he will be asking for her hand in marriage anytime soon, he said: ''I was joking round with the other Vamps boys saying that my one luxury item should have been an engagement ring, and I could have really embarrassed her on the bridge coming out, but I've not had time to get it yet. That would have been a good one though.

''I think maybe within the next six months we could get engaged, but who knows? I've not got a ring yet though.''

Previously expressing his heartbreak over their split.

He said at the time: ''Not sure why I give people my heart so easily.

''Trust and loyalty are the most important things in relationships. Without them, there's nothing.

''Girls suck and friends aren't always who you think they are.''