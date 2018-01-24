The Vamps' Connor Ball's anxiety has been cured by leading therapists The Speakmans.

The 'All Night' singer and bassist - who is joined by James McVey, Brad Simpson and Tristan Evans in the pop group - faced his fears by appearing on UK TV show 'This Morning' on his own for the first time on Wednesday (24.01.18), where he opened up about his battle with an anxiety disorder, which causes severe panic attacks and depression.

He admitted: ''I suffer with Generalised Anxiety Disorder, panic attacks and depression as well. I don't go to as many things as I would like to or should do as well.''

Speaking about the first time he experienced an attack, he said: ''It was like a wave hit me. I had no idea what was going on. I had to call an ambulance as I had no idea.''

The 21-year-old heartthrob was then interviewed by Nik and Eva Speakman, and recalled the first time he was overcome with anxiety was on holiday with his family in Greece.

He said: ''When we were on holiday, I had to swim under a rock to get to a beach and I got stuck. I was nine. I was in Greece. It was a horrible feeling.''

An allergic reaction to monkey nuts while abroad at the age of six made him fearful about touring outside of the UK.

He admitted: ''It's more abroad stuff I get more worried about. It makes sense, it's good to hear it. Feels relief when he is back in the UK. Now that I've spoken about it to you two. I know what I need to speak about and it's not as bad to speak about and understand.''

Connor says learning about the ''triggers'' which set off his anxiety with Nik and Eva has pretty much cured him.

He said: ''Going to a lot of different doctors, you never get to the root cause of it. But speaking to Nic and Eva was a massive relief. I didn't think I would be able to do something like this. I only spent a day in total with them and it's sort of gone.''

Nik explained: ''There is always a trigger at the back of it. If you find the trigger and go back to the beginning you can fix something.''

Connor's bandmate James recently admitted that the pressures of being in a popular group took its toll on his mental health during a tour of America in 2016, and his depression almost caused him to walk away from the band completely.

He said: ''I had a really difficult time last year where we were on tour in America and things were just building and building for me.

''I was getting terrified of being late for a hotel lobby call. I wouldn't be sleeping because of it. I'd be on stage and I'd be like I hate this, because I didn't understand how I was feeling or why.

''I was on the verge of saying 'I'm leaving the band'.''