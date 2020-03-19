The Vaccines' Justin Hayward-Young and Timothy Lanham made a security guard believe they were influencers to avoid being arrested for filming a music video at a Greek temple.

The bandmates have launched a side band called Halloweens and when they tried to shoot clips for the promo for their new single, 'My Baby Looks Good With Another', they narrowly escaped punishment for filming in the sacred grounds by showing their Instagram and pretending they were ''modelling ridiculous clothes'' for ''their own use''.

Justin told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We walked in with tripods and stuff and the guy was like, 'Wait...?'

''We tried to bribe him but he wasn't having it and then one of us just piped up and said, 'We're Instagram influencers - this is just for our Instagram.'

''So I showed him my Instagram to prove it and he bought it, so we convinced him we were just modelling ridiculous clothes for our own use.

''Every shot is from an awkward angle where he's out of sight for a split second.

''We got away safe in the knowledge he probably won't watch a Halloweens video, although he may read The Sun. It's too late now.''

The pair's debut album, 'Morning Kiss At The Acropolis', is released on March 20, and the 'If You Wanna' hitmaker explained that they decided to start their new project because the material they were making was really good, but didn't feel like it was meant for The Vaccines.

He added: ''We started writing for The Vaccines and nothing we ever wrote felt like a Vaccines song, but at the same time, felt like it had legs and was exciting us.

''It quickly took shape as this band.''