The Vaccines' Freddie Cowan says The Rolling Stones acted like teenagers when they supported them at Hyde Park in 2013.

The 'If You Wanna' guitarist-and-vocalist was amazed by how unorganised things were backstage, with each band member - Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards - arriving late apart from drummer Charlie Watts.

Speaking to Gordon Smart on episode five of music show 'Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV', Freddie said: ''What I loved about it was that they seemed like a bunch of teenagers.

''Charlie Watts would arrive first.

''He was annoyed that he was on time and everyone else was late. [Sir] Mick [Jagger] then swans in last. It's like they're still 20.

''It's like you never really get over being in a band.''

Meanwhile, frontman Justin Hayward-Young revealed that the process of making their latest record, 'Combat Sports', was chaotic and there were some disagreements.

He said: ''There was plenty of handbags. Being in a band by its very nature is a very intense and volatile thing.

''You're working, living and creating with these other three, four or five people in a room with no natural sunlight, for up to 15 hours a day.

''If you're working on something you really care about then I think you're always gonna have differences of opinion.''

However, Justin is very happy with the final result as they only chose songs that would suit the record to make it a ''focused'' album.

He continued: ''We wrote about 80 songs [when working on the record] until we whittled it down to the final cut.

''I think the mistake we've made in the past was making records that feel a bit too chocolate-boxy.

''I think this time we were pretty strict with ourselves to choose songs that feel cohesive and focused, even if that meant leaving off great songs for the benefit of the record as a whole. I think that's what happened here.''

