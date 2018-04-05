The Vaccines lost their identity following their 2015 album 'English Graffiti'.

The English rock band - which features Justin Young, Freddie Cowan, Árni Árnason, Timothy Lanham and Yoann Intonti - considered quitting the music scene three years ago, but they've now returned with a new album which frontman Justin hopes can top the charts.

He explained: ''I'd lost sight of what The Vaccines did other than didn't do. I definitely didn't know who we were or if we would go on for a while.

''We were assimilating ourselves into that pop lane and reflecting what was going on around too much.

''Now I like the idea of making a record that is irrespective of the world around us.''

However, Justin explained that the departure of drummer Pete Robertson led the band to reconsider their ambition.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''A bowling ball came hurtling through the studio and knocked a couple of us over and left two standing.

''It forced us to take a look at who we were and rediscover our idiosyncratic voice.''

Justin, 30, explained that the band's new album, 'Combat Sports', is a return to their original roots.

He said: ''Not many bands get to four albums - it's amazing that we are still here. This one is urgent - really encompasses the human condition and triumph.''

And Justin is convinced that rock music still has a healthy future, despite critics forecasting its downfall.

He reflected: ''Culturally it perhaps doesn't hold the same weight as hip-hop - but it's important.''