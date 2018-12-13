The Vaccines frontman Justin Hayward-Young has admitted while the band don't set out to necessarily write such short, snappy songs, it might be because they're part of the ''iPod generation''.
The 'Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra)' hitmakers - whose debut single is just 90 seconds long - have penned a long of tracks clocking in at less than three minutes, and while frontman Justin Hayward-Young insisted it ''comes naturally'', he does think there are some underlying reasons.
He told Billboard: ''It's not a conscious thing ... it just comes naturally.
''A lot of the great pop music in the '50s, '60s, and then the great punk rock and hardcore of the '70s and '80s was all sub-3 minutes.
''I think the origins of pop are of that nature. I'm [also] quite A.D.D. I think we are the iPod generation; we like instant gratification.''
Meanwhile, the 'All My Friends Are Falling In Love' singer also admitted it can be tough to improve on previous records.
The band released their latest album 'Combat Sports' earlier this year, and Justin explained that confidence in what you're creating is key for a songwriter.
He added: ''Every time you make a record, you'd think that you've found the winning formula or that you are righting the wrongs of the previous record, no matter how proud of it you are.
''I think that's the only way that people continue to create art: You have to believe that what you are doing now is better than you were doing before.''
The Vaccines will be on the road in early 2019 for a huge UK tour kicking off at the Waterside Theatre in Aylebury on January 24.
The 'If You Wanna' group will play shows in Brighton, Oxford, Blackburn, Newcastle upon Tyne, Motherwell, Cardiff, Exeter, Southampton, Leicester and Guilford before bring things to an end with two massive shows at London's iconic Roundhouse venue on February 8 and 9.
