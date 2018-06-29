The Vaccines have announced an intimate warm-up show for Reading and Leeds.

Justin Young and co - who made a triumphant return this year with album 'Combat Sports', which reached number four in the Official UK Chart - will play Brudenell Social Club, which has a capacity of just 400 people, in Leeds on July 11 ahead of their main stage sets at the two sister festival's on August 24 (Leeds) and August 26 (Reading), for what will be their only stand-alone gig of the year in the UK.

Tickets are priced at £15 and are available as an exclusive pre-sale for people who have already bought tickets to Reading and Leeds Festival. General tickets will then go on sale from 10am on Monday (02.07.18).

The first acts from the Transgressive Records line up for the Alternative Stage have also been announced for both Leeds and Reading festival sites.

The bill includes the notorious Big Narstie and electric-legend George Fitzgerald, special guest DJ sets from the charming Felix White (The Maccabees), nostalgic pop band The Magic Gang, Blaenavon, Dream Wife, and BBC Radio 1's Huw Stephens, as well as comedy from the hilarious Micky P Kerr and brand-new hip-hip musical, Suffrageddon.

Whilst Relentless will be announcing their stage line-up for Leeds Festival at a special launch party in London on July 4, which will be live streamed via DJ Mag.

