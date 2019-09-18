The Twang have confirmed their new album 'If Confronted Just Go Mad' will be released later this year.

The 'Either Way' hitmakers have announced plans for their fifth studio album - the long awaited follow up to 2014 release 'NEOTWANG' - with the LP set to drop on November 8.

The collection - which features new singles 'Everytime' and 'Dream' - sees the group go in a fresh direction alongside new members Cat Mctigue and Rio Hellyer.

Next month, The Twang - completed by core writers Phil Etheridge and Jon Watkin alongside Ash Sheehan and Stu Hartland - will play at Manchester's Neighbourhood Festival on October 12, with dates in Oxford and Leicester the following two nights.

Then in November, the band will hit the road following the album release as special guests on the Shed Seven tour.

Kicking off on November 21 at the Victoria Hall in Stoke-on-Trent, the long UK run will include a hometown show Birmingham and dates in Nottingham, Carlisle, Blackburn, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The tour continues into December, with nights in the likes of Middlesborough, Scunthorpe, Liverpool and Llandudno - including two stops at London's Brixton Academy - before a double at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse brings it to an end on December 20 and 21.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson said: ''The Twang have spent more than a decade defying expectation.

''From their beginnings in their Birmingham home town, vocalist Phil Etheridge, bassist Jon Watkin, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer Ash Sheehan continue to wow audiences and win new fans with their electric live shows.''