The Strokes insists a new album plan would be ''years away, if at all''.

The 'You Only Live Once' hitmakers' fans had started to get excited recently after band member Albert Hammond Jr.'s father revealed the group were recording their sixth studio album with producer Rick Rubin, but they've now insisted that is not the case.

Albert wrote on Twitter: ''Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording

''Forgive Albert Sr he got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time.

''We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all. (sic)''

It comes after Albert Hammond Sr. recently claimed the group - also made up of Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti - are ''so happy'' recording a follow up to 2013's 'Comedown Machine'.

He said: ''They're making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin. I speak to my son every day and he says that they're so happy.''

The band's frontman Julian confirmed Albert Jr.'s statement on Twitter, admitting it was ''true'', but did reveal new music from his side-project the Voidz will be out soon.

He wrote: ''Gearing up for the Voidz actually. Will have some new music for everyone to publicly judge soon.''

He also joked: ''(What Albert Sr meant to say is we are working with NBA point guard Ricky Rubio on a new offense for our basketball league) (sic)''