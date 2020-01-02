The Strokes will release their first new album since 2013 later this year.

Frontman Julian Casablancas has confirmed the 'Last Nite' hitmakers will drop their sixth studio album at some point in 2020.

Speaking during their show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, he told the crowd: ''Yeah, we've got a new album coming out soon.

''Surprise. 2020 here we come.

''We took the 2010s - whatever the f**k they're called - we took them off, but now we've been unfrozen and we're back.

''If you really love someone you'll be frozen with them.''

The Strokes dropped their fifth studio album 'Comedown Machine' in March 2013, and in September last year guitarist Nick Valensi revealed the band - also made up of Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti - had completed the recording process for their new record.

In an interview on Q104.3's Out of the Box radio show, the DJ asked the musician whether it was true that they were currently in the mixing stage with the LP, and he replied: ''Who told you that?''

After being told he got the insider information from a ''reliable source'', Nick confirmed: ''Well, it must be true then.''

However, when asked when fans can expect the record, he replied: ''When, I don't know. If - I would say, a strong likelihood.''

In July 2017, the New York rockers shut down speculation they'd been working on new material.

The 'You Only Live Once' hitmakers' fans couldn't contain their excitement when band member Albert's father revealed the group had been back in the studio recording their sixth studio album with producer Rick Rubin.

But they then took to Twitter to quash the buzz and insisted a new LP is ''years away, if at all''.

Albert wrote: ''Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording

''Forgive Albert Sr he got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time.

''We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all. (sic)''