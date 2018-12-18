The Strokes have announced their first show for 2019.

The 'Last Nite' rockers - whose last live performance was in 2017 - will make a comeback on July 11 as they hit the stage at BBK festival in Bilbao.

The group confirmed the exciting news late on Monday night (17.12.18) as they shared a snap of a map with a pin in the Spanish city.

They wrote: ''See you next year Bilbao! #BilbaoBBKLive''

Weezer, Thom Yorke, Idles and Suede are also set to headline the event next summer.

While the group - who formed in 1998 - haven't released an album since 'Comedown Machine' five years ago, frontman Julian Casablancas toured the UK this year with his band The Voidz.

Strokes bandmate Albert Hammond Jr. previously said they had no plans to ''split up'', despite his own solo career doing so well.

He insisted: ''Definitely not, in fact, the bigger were I to get, the more likely they would be to both exist.

''I know The Strokes will be a band, whatever. I don't think we'd ever say we've split up because we've been together too long to do that.''

Last year, Albert's father claimed that the group had been back in the studio recording their sixth studio LP with producer Rick Rubin.

The band denied it at the time, and frontman Julian later took the opportunity to shoot down rumours and admitted he was ''focused'' on his other project The Voidz.

However, he did tease that new music would come out in the future.

He said at the time: ''I'm really focused on The Voidz right now. Some new stuff will come out soon. With The Strokes, I don't know - there's no news right now.''