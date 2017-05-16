The Strokes have recalled their rivalry with The Killers in a new book.

The 'Last Nite' rockers used to think their songs were much better than Brandon Flowers' band, especially their 2004 hit 'Mr. Brightside' from the album 'Hot Fuss', guitarist Nick Valensi revealed in an excerpt of the tome by journalist Lizzy Goodman called 'Meet Me in the Bathroom'.

In the paragraph, he says: ''We had conversations that went along the lines of 'Gosh, I think our songs are better than 'Mr. Brightside' by the Killers, but how come that's the one everyone is listening to?'''

The 36-year-old guitarist admits he thinks the reason they had more success was because they approached everything differently to them.

He adds: ''They did it a different way. They recorded it in a different way. They promoted it in a different way. We could be that big.''

Meanwhile, Valensi said in October that The Strokes are in the ''early stages'' of writing for their first full-length since 2013's 'Comedown Machine', which they've been working on in a studio in New York.

At the time, he shared: ''We are slowly but surely working on an album. I don't know when it's going to be released, we're kind of just in writing sessions. We're writing. I'm actually in New York at the moment, at a studio in New York for that.''

The band - also comprised of Julian Casablancas, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti - unveiled new single 'Threat of Joy' last year and at the time, frontman Julian hinted that the indie rockers would tour as soon as their record is out.

He said: ''I don't think there's anything planned, but, I mean, we always do stuff.

''No specific news, sorry. It's never ... I feel like we play every year or two years or something like that. I think the idea was if we can get our stuff together to do a record, we can do more proper tours.''