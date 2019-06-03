The Strokes and Charli XCX's Governors Ball sets were cancelled due to thunderstorms.

The severe weather forecast meant the final day of the festival in New York was postponed until 6.30pm local time on Sunday (02.06.19), and although music did eventually get under way, the storms hit the site and the event was cancelled at around 9.30pm with punters told to leave immediately by the nearest exits.

It meant the 'Late Nite' hitmakers weren't able to perform, while fellow headliner SZA also couldn't play her set at the top of the bill.

Charli was impacted earlier in the day, when the delayed star meant the 'Break The Rules' hitmaker - along with the likes of SOB X RBE and Soccer Mommy - wasn't able to play.

However, the 26-year-old star treated her fans to a last minute performance at Le Poisson Rouge, and the intimate club show immediately sold out after the announcement on Twitter.

Charli wrote: ''My Gov Ball performance got cancelled due to potential storms so I'm putting on a last minute show tonight in Manhattan.''

When a fan suggested the event - which cost $15 a ticket - should have been free to Governor Ball punters, the musician agreed but said it couldn't be done.

She replied: ''I tried to make it that way but got told it wasn't possible.''

Organisers have confirmed refunds within 21 days for all fans affected by the cancellation, which means customers with Sunday day tickets will get all their money back, while those with a three-day weekend pass will likely get a third back.

In a statement, the festival reps said: ''After close consultation with NYC officials and law enforcement, it was deemed necessary to evacuate the site and cancel the Sunday evening of Gov Ball 2019 for the safety of our festival goers, artists, and crew. The safety of everyone always comes first.''