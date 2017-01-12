The guitarist revealed to fans on Facebook he had a small role in the movie, which is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival this month (Jan17).

“My name in lights. So excited to see this movie at Sundance,” he wrote. “I had a little role but it was a lifetime experience with amazing people. Too much!”

Newness is directed by Drake Doremus, the man behind Like Crazy and Equals, and is about two millennials who begin a relationship and navigate the social media-driven hook-up culture in modern day Los Angeles. Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa lead the movie, which also stars Danny Huston.

Hammond, Jr. follows in footsteps of his bandmate Nikolai Fraiture who appeared in black and white silent movie A Kind of Dream back in 2007.

The film festival runs from 19 to 29 January (17) in Park City, Utah.