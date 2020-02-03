The Streets and Royal Blood are headlining Victorious Festival.

The 'Fit But You Know It' himakers and 'Figure It Out' duo have both been confirmed for the annual event, which will return to Portsmoiuth this summer.

While Mike Skinner and his band will be topping the bill on the Saturday (August 29), Royal Blood will bring the weekend to a close the following night.

They are joined on a stacked lineup with the likes of Craig David, Rag'N'Bone Man, La Roux, The Fratellis, Feeder and Blossoms all playing on the same day as The Streets.

The following day, Johnny Marr, Miles Kane, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bombay Bicyle Club and Mystery Jets will take to the stage before Royal Blood headline the evening.

The new additions to the lineup all come after former Stone Roses legend Ian Brown was announced as headliner for the Friday night (28 August).

He will top the main stage ahead of the likes of The Kooks, Circa Waves, Terrorvision and Peter Hook & the Light.

The latest announcement comes as The Streets announced their biggest-ever homecoming show in Birmingham this summer, with a capacity of 10,000.

The venue and date is yet to be revealed, however, a press release stated: ''Expect the band and Mike Skinner to be sharper than ever when they take to the stage for their biggest ever Birmingham show.

''This unique rapport is sure to deliver something very special this summer as The Streets prepares to give his home town crowd a show they will never forget.''

The 'Dry Your Eyes' outfit disbanded in 2011, before reuniting in 2017, and in 2019, they headlined the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury.

Weekend and individual day tickets for Victorious are available now, with more information available at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.