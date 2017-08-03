Warner Bros. Records are inviting fans of The Smiths to share their memories of their favourite track from the band's LP 'The Queen Is Dead'.

The iconic British punk band's seminal 1986 album - which featured the hits 'Bigmouth Strikes Again' and 'There is a Light That Never Goes Out' - spent 22 weeks in the UK Albums Chart, peaking at number two, and is set to be remastered for release on October 20.

In the run up, the record label are asking people to post images and videos of themselves enjoying the tracks on social media sites such as Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag of the song title.

What's more, Warner will also release a rare live version of each song from the record on all streaming services - including Spotify and Apple Music - every week until the album is released.

The title track, which has already been released, was recorded at Irvine Meadows, Laguna Hills on August 28, 1986.

Speaking about the record, frontman Morrissey said: ''You cannot continue to record and simply hope that your audience will approve, or that average critics will approve, or that radio will approve.

''You progress only when you wonder if an abnormally scientific genius would approve - and this is the leap The Smiths took with 'The Queen Is Dead.'''

And guitarist Johnny Marr added: '''The Queen Is Dead' was epic to make and epic to live.''

Those who purchase the deluxe version will get additional recordings featuring demos, b-sides and alternative versions including, the 'Live In Boston' album recorded at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts on 5th August 1986, a DVD featuring the 2017 master of album in 96kHz / 24-bit PCM stereo and 'The Queen Is Dead - A Film By Derek Jarman'.

The rock group - which was also comprised of drummer Mike Joyce and bassist Andy Rourke - broke up under acrimonious circumstances in 1987, and although they have been offered massive money to get back together to play live they've never come close to reuniting.

Marr previously revealed ''I think we were offered $50 million for three ... possibly five shows.''

Relations between the band members has been poor since 1989 when Joyce and Rourke successfully sued Morrissey and Marr to get more than 10 per cent of the group's royalties.