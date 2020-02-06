The Shires have shared new single 'Independence Day'.

The country pop duo - comprised of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes - have dropped the latest single from their upcoming fourth studio album, 'Good Years', which follows the release of 'Lightning Strikes' and 'New Year'.

On the meaning behind the new song, the pair said; '''Independence Day' is a conversation to someone close to you who is going through a breakup.

''It's like putting your arm around them and saying; I know it hurts right now but one day you'll look back at this moment and realise it is the best thing that ever happened to you.''

The new tunes act as the 'Stay the Night' musicians' first new music since their 2018 LP 'Accidentally On Purpose', and they previously admitted they can't wait to add the lead single, 'Lightning Strikes', into their live set as it's ''so much fun'' to perform.

They said: ''We can't wait to put 'Lightning Strikes' into our live set, the opening line 'Standing outside, raining in the Summer', is going to be perfect for the festival season.

''Also, vocally the song is so much fun for us with all the crazy harmonies.''

The pair will also embark on an extensive UK tour, which includes a stop at London's iconic Palladium on May 27.

Since forming in 2013, the pair have enjoyed much success, including becoming the first UK country act to chart in the Top 10 of the UK Albums Chart with their 2015 debut record 'Brave'.

They've also supported idol Shania Twain, whilst Ed Sheeran penned 'Stay the Night' for the duo after he met them at an afterparty for one of his gigs.

Ben previously recalled: ''I went up to Ed to say hi. I was so shocked when he said, 'I know who you are, you're from The Shires. I pre-ordered your album and my favourite song was 'Other People's Things'.

''We got chatting and he said he had a song he wanted to send us, which was 'Stay the Night'.''

Crissie added: ''He's wonderful, so down-to-earth and lovely. At the party he was shouting, 'Come on Crissie, jelly shots.' I think I stumbled out about 4.30am.''

'Good Years' is released on March 13 via BMG.