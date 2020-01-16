The Shires have unveiled new track 'Lightning Strikes' from their upcoming album 'Good Years'.

The 'Stay The Night' duo - comprised of friends Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle - have returned with their first new music since their 2018 LP 'Accidentally On Purpose', and admitted they can't wait to add the lead single into their live set as it's ''so much fun'' to perform.

Speaking of the track, they said: ''We can't wait to put 'Lightning Strikes' into our live set, the opening line 'Standing outside, raining in the Summer', is going to be perfect for the festival season.

''Also, vocally the song is so much fun for us with all the crazy harmonies.''

The country pop pair will also embark on an extensive UK tour, which includes a stop at London's iconic Palladium on May 27.

Since forming in 2013, the pair have enjoyed much success, including becoming the first UK country act to chart in the Top 10 of the UK Albums Chart with their 2015 debut record 'Brave'.

They've also supported idol Shania Twain, whilst Ed Sheeran penned 'Stay the Night' for the duo after he met them at an afterparty for one of his gigs.

Ben previously recalled: ''I went up to Ed to say hi. I was so shocked when he said, 'I know who you are, you're from The Shires. I pre-ordered your album and my favourite song was 'Other People's Things'.

''We got chatting and he said he had a song he wanted to send us, which was 'Stay the Night'.''

Crissie added: ''He's wonderful, so down-to-earth and lovely. At the party he was shouting, 'Come on Crissie, jelly shots.' I think I stumbled out about 4.30am.''

'Good Years' is released on March 13 via BMG.