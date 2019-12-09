The Script have said they would be up for collaborating with BRIT-winner Tom Walker after he toured with them in 2017.
Danny O'Donoghue and co were supported by the 'Leave A Light On' hitmaker on their US tour in 2017, and the Irish band have said they'd like to have Tom work on a song with them.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT at The O2 in London at the weekend, Danny said: ''He [Tom] was literally just in our dressing room a few minutes ago.
''Yeah - he's cool.''
Heaping praise on the BRIT Award-winner for being down to earth and ''genuine'', he continued: ''He's honestly the genuine article, he's a really good guy and we've toured together a lot.''
The 'Hall of Fame' hitmakers - who recently earned their fifth UK number one with sixth studio album 'Sunsets & Full Moons' - also spilled that there are many ''rock and roll'' tales from their time touring with Tom - though they are keeping tight-lipped on what went down.
Danny said: ''We've got some rock and roll stories there you can ask him about!''
Quizzed on the ''stories'', guitarist Mark Sheehan said: ''We will never tell you!''
And drummer Glen Power quipped: ''Can't you see our angelic faces?
''So angelic the three of us, look! Butter wouldn't melt.''
Danny joked: ''We nearly hid our faces when we saw him.
''It was like, 'Oh no!'
''Here's the guy with all the stories, he knows where the bodies are hidden!''
Mark concluded: ''He buried them, that's the problem!''
