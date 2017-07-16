The Script turned down a chance to collaborate with Ed Sheeran.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker has ''always asked'' for the Irish band to join him in the recording studio, but they haven't had time and frontman Danny O'Donoghue insists he'd rather record with a female vocalist.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''It's been great to watch Ed grow. I remember he did a cover of one of our songs and he came to see me on 'The Voice'.

''He's always asked can we come down to the studio but we haven't had time.

''But we aren't much of a collaborating band and I would prefer to collaborate with a female.''

However, the 37-year-old singer is still friends with Ed, and has defended his friend following the recent Official Charts shake-up which means acts can only have three songs in the top 100, following the domination of the chart when the 'Shape of You' singer released his latest album 'Divide' and had almost every slot in the top 10.

The 'Rain' singer insists the changes are a ''cop-out'' and things should have stood as they were.

Danny said: ''If the whole of England is looking to Ed Sheeran, then that is tough s**t really. If that is what the chart is saying, then that's what it should say.

''If Ed Sheeran has the first 10 songs on there because his album has blown up, then that is the truth.

''The changes are a bit of a cop-out.''

While he may be slowly approaching 40, the 'Man Who Can't Be Moved' singer insists he's not letting his rock and roll lifestyle stop any time soon.

He said: ''I'm in a rock band - it's not One Direction , for God's sake.

''I can still party like I could five years ago.''