The Script were getting ''tired of each other'' after continuously touring until September 2015.

The Irish band - comprised of singer Danny O' Donoghue, lead guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power - felt it was right to head back home after their show in Rio, Brazil and spend time with their family after living out of each other's pockets on the road.

The band played the iconic Croke Park stadium in their native Dublin, Ireland in the June, but pressed on accepting gig offers and now they admit they should have stopped sooner.

Danny said: ''We played to 80,000 fans at Croke Park in Dublin which was unlike anything else.

''That should have been the end of it but we kept saying 'yes' and touring for another four months, finishing in Rio.

''We were tired. We were also getting tired of each other and living on tour buses. It was a difficult time and we needed some time off.

''Having time at home, reconnecting with family and friends and doing normal things was exactly what we needed.''

Mark, 40, says if they hadn't of stopped when they did they could have burned out.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''We were running the risk of burning ourselves completely out.

''We luckily got to the point where we knew to stop just before it happened.''

The band are preparing to release their fifth studio album 'Freedom Child' - the follow-up to 2014's 'No Sound Without Silence' - and have previously said their partying days are over, so the tour in support of the record will be a little less wild.