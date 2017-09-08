Mollie King hopes to record more music with The Saturdays in the future.

The 30-year-old beauty says the girls - Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, Una Healy and Vanessa White - are all busy working on their solo projects now, but she hasn't ruled out the chances of them reuniting and getting into the studio again.

Asked during a BUILD session if they will release a single, she said: ''I hope so. I would love there to be. Yeah. I think it would be a couple of years because everyone is really busy doing their own thing, but I would love there to be.''

''It is definitely something that we'd liked to do (on getting back together).''

The 'All Fired Up' hitmakers have been on hiatus since 2015, but there are still no plans for them to reunite, and they will only do so when they are all on board.

Mollie said recently: ''It would need to be all five of us. You never know what's going to happen, so watch this space.

''It would be fun to do in a couple of years' time.''

Since going on hiatus, Mollie, Vanessa and Una have all launched solo careers, while Rochelle has moved into presenting and Frankie enjoyed a stint on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

But Mollie insists there is no competition between them and they are all supportive of one another.

Asked if things are competitive, she said: ''Oh God no, not at all. We're all so supportive of each other. We've been through so much with one another.

''Me and the girls are still very much a band, so we haven't split up or anything. It's just about supporting each other on our different journeys and it's so nice to be close to them.''

Mollie recently released her second solo single 'Hair Down', the follow-up to 2016's 'Back to You'.