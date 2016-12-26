The Santa Clause David Krumholtz
The Santa Clause star David Krumholtz celebrated Christmas as a new father.
The actor, who portrayed Bernard the Elf in the classic festive film, and his wife Vanessa Britting welcomed a son named Jonas on 7 December (16).
The couple also shares two-year-old daughter Pemma Mae. Krumholtz and Britting wed in 2010.
