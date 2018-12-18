The Raconteurs will return with two new songs, 'Sunday driver' and 'Now That You're Gone', on Wednesday (19.12.18).
Jack White's band - which also includes Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler - recently confirmed they are working on their first album in 10 years, and as promised they are putting out the double A-side featuring 'Sunday Driver' and 'Now That You're Gone' as a taste of what's to come.
A tweet from Jack's Third Man Records reads: ''Wednesday. @stevensebring #raconteurs #brendanbenson @brendanbensongs #jacklawrence #jackwhite #patrickkeeler #theraconteurs #thirdmanrecords (sic)''
The 'Steady As She Goes' hitmakers plan to release their first album in over a decade in 2019.
The Raconteurs' last studio album was 'Consolers of the Lonely', which was released in March 2008.
They've also put out a 'Consolers of the Lonely' reissue, which has been remastered from the original tapes and pressed on copper foil vinyl.
Meanwhile, Jack previously revealed he considers it an artist's responsibility to ''show something that no one else is doing''.
The 43-year-old star - who is best known for his work with The White Stripes - explained his outlook while discussing the rise of digital music.
He shared: ''If it was 1999 and I was asked: 'What do you think about digital music?', it was my job to say: 'Is that what everyone else is doing? Then I don't like it.'
''If the world had been into analogue, I would've said I loved digital. As an artist it is your job not to take the easy way out. I want to be turned on when I listen to an artist speak: I want them to show something that no one else is doing.''
