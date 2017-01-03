Therese MACGowan, 87, was killed on New Year's Day (01Jan16) after the vehicle she was driving hit a wall near her home in County Tipperary, Ireland.

After news broke of the tragic accident fans sent messages of condolence to the Fairytale of New York singer's partner Victoria Mary Clarke on social media, as 59-year-old Shane is not on social media.

Victoria was quick to pass on his thanks.

"#shanemacgowan would like to say thank you and God bless you to all the people who are offering kind words and condolences. It means a lot,” she tweeted.

Posting her own personal thanks, she added, "People are being overwhelmingly lovely and kind, it is amazing. Thank you."

The accident, the first fatality on Ireland's roads of 2017, is being investigated by Irish police officers, who have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. The crash took place near Silvermines, the village where the MACGowan family lived.

Therese and Shane's father Maurice are natives of Ireland but moved to Kent, England in the late 1950s where the rocker was born in 1957.

His childhood was shared between England and Ireland, and he formed The Pogues in 1982, drawing on his Irish heritage to inspire the band's mix of punk and Celtic folk music.

The band's popularity surged in the 1980s, with their biggest hit Fairytale of New York, a Christmas classic featuring Kirsty MACColl, released in 1987.