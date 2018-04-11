The Overtones' Timmy Matley has died aged just 36.

The popular vocal harmony group - now comprised of Lachie Chapman, Mike Crawshaw, Darren Everest and Mark Franks - took to their official Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon (11.04.18) to confirm the ''heartbreaking'' news that their bandmate has lost his battle with skin cancer.

They wrote: ''It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away. We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us. We appreciate your love and support at this difficult time. Mike, Darren, Mark & Lachie x (sic)''

The 'Gambling Man' hitmaker had been fighting the disease after finding a lump under his arm two years ago, when he was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma.

The performer was due to complete a skydive to raise money for the hospital where he received treatment, The Royal Marsden in London, next month after raising thousands for their charity through JustGiving.

Timmy became a member of The Overtones - signed by Warner Bros. Records - in 2010.

The musical group - who haven't released new music since 2015 - have had four top 10 albums in the UK, with their debut studio album 'Good Ol' Fashioned Love' reaching number 4