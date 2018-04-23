The Overtones' Timmy Matley has been laid to rest.

The 36-year-old singer died on April 11 after a long and courageous battle with skin cancer, and on Friday (20.04.18) his close family and friends came together at a church in Kilcully Cork, Ireland, to celebrate Timmy's life.

The late star's bandmate Lachie Chapman sung in his memory and according to a guest, there wasn't a ''dry eye left in the church''.

Afterwards, the remaining members of the popular Irish harmony group - completed by Mike Crawshaw, Darren Everest and Mark Franks - paid an emotional tribute to their bandmate, sipping a shot of Guinness in his honour.

Sharing the glasses on Twitter they wrote: ''To our brother'', followed by the green heart emoji.

The band - who have had four top 10 albums in the UK, with their debut studio album 'Good Ol' Fashioned Love' reaching number four - revealed last week that they will no longer be able to perform two concerts which were due to take place on April 22 and April 28, whilst they mourn Timmy.

They tweeted: ''A message from Overtones HQ. The Overtones have postponed their performances at Potters on April 22nd and Bedworth on April 28th. The boys will be in touch with you all soon and have asked us to thank you all for your condolences and understanding. (sic)''

Confirming the heartbreaking news earlier this month, the group wrote: ''It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away. We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us. We appreciate your love and support at this difficult time. Mike, Darren, Mark & Lachie x (sic)''

The 'Gambling Man' hitmaker had been fighting the disease after finding a lump under his arm two years ago, when he was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma.

The performer was due to complete a skydive to raise money for the hospital where he received treatment, The Royal Marsden in London, next month after raising thousands for their charity through JustGiving.

Timmy became a member of The Overtones - signed by Warner Bros. Records - in 2010.