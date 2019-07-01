The Overtones have unveiled their new band member Jay James.

The popular vocal harmony group have confirmed the exciting new addition to the lineup - which comes after Lockie Chapman left earlier this year to pursue other commitments - and they are sure the former Royal Navy serviceman will be perfect fit.

Darren Everest - who completes the lineup of the 'September' singers with Mike Crawshaw and Mark Franks - said: ''We met Jay 9 years ago when we all performed on the charity record ['Songs To Save A Life'] for The Samaritans, and our paths continuously crossed over the years.

''When we thought about a new member joining the band he was the first, and only, name that came to mind.

''Everything about Jay says 'Overtone'. He has a classic style and is inspired by the same great artists as we all are. Jay has fitted in seamlessly and we can't wait to push on and get to work.''

Jay - who has worked with the likes of John Legend and the Jonas Brothers in the past - is delighted to have joined the band ahead of their annual UK tour in December, and he described the experience as ''absolute magic''.

He added: ''I've known the boys and been a fan for many years now and it has always been clear what they were all about - making great, timeless music, putting on incredible shows and enjoying life!

''Over the years that has never changed. I've been blessed to support them on a number of occasions, and I've witnessed the joy they bring and felt the warmth of some of the best fans I've ever met.

''To now join the group is absolute magic and I cannot wait to stand beside Darren, Mike & Mark in creating some more brilliant nights & continuing to make people smile, sing and dance for many moons to come.''