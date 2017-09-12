The Ordinary Boys singer Samuel Preston has been hospitalised after drunkenly falling off a two-floor balcony.

The 35-year-old musician - who competed on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2006 - was on a night out in Denmark recently when he tripped and broke several bones, punctured a lung and crushed his hand after one too many alcoholic beverages.

Preston took to Instagram on Tuesday (12.09.17) to explain why he hasn't been communicating with anyone, and made a joke referencing his band's 2005 hit 'Boys Will Be Boys'.

The painful accident has put the party boy off drinking and he even said he's considering cutting out booze for the foreseeable future.

Alongside a picture of himself in a wheelchair next to his girlfriend Emily Smith, tagged at Nordsjællands Hospital , he wrote: ''If I haven't been texting you back it's because I fell off a 2nd floor balcony in Denmark and broke my leg in 4 places, pelvis, hip, foot, ribs, shoulder blade, punctured a lung and smashed my left hand to pieces. I know a wise man once said 'boys will be boys' but seriously I drank too much and was careless and please don't abuse your privileges. I think I'm going to do the next 30 years sober. Thank you to my gf @loveisenough for flying over to spoon feed me and my mama for doing the same. To quote Garth Marenghi 'it really hurts' (sic)''

Preston became famous after sparking a romance with Chantelle Houghton, 34, in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

The pair got hitched shortly after the show finished, but less than a year later in June 2007, they separated and divorced in November that year.