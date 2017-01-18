Harvey Stephens, now 46, was charged with two counts of actual bodily harm and one charge of criminal damage during a road rage incident last summer (Aug16).

He was found guilty of attacking cyclists Mark Richardson and Alex Manley near Westerham, England.

He reportedly punched Richardson in the jaw during the roadside altercation, and manhandled Manley, knocking both off their bikes and hurling abuse at them.

The cyclists were hospitalised.

In court, they claimed Stephens totally lost control.

Stephens, who admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of criminal damage when he appeared in Maidstone Crown Court last August (16), was sentenced to a total of 14 months in jail, suspended for two years, on Friday (13Jan17).