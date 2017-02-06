The British singer-turned-TV personality was crowned the winner of the U.K. show on Friday (03Feb17), and when she returned to her usual panel show Loose Women on Monday (06Feb17), she revealed she had suffered a health scare the day before the final, when she woke up with “terrible, terrible chest pains”.

“I thought it was heartburn but the chest pains were really bad and I was shaking," she recalled. "They called me into the Diary Room and they called a paramedic and they did two ECGs (heart activity tests) and they were fine.

"I was allowed to sleep in the daytime 'cos I was ill, but then Big Brother told me they were calling an ambulance. They said they can't overrule the doctor and I had to go to hospital."

Coleen had to wear a blanket over her head when she left the house through a back door so her hospital dash could be kept a secret and she underwent more tests before being given the all-clear and sent back into the show.

She put the pains down to the stressful environment she had been living in and how much she had been smoking and drinking during the competition.

The 51-year-old went on the show just days after admitting her marriage to Ray Fensome was on the rocks, but she revealed the distance has worked wonders.

“Part of me couldn’t wait to go in but when I was in there, there were so many times when I thought I wanted him,” she said. “That was a feeling I'd lost before I went in... To feel those feelings again made me realise there is hope. I’ll fight for my marriage until there is no fight left in me.”