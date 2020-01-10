The Neptunes are reuniting full-time for 2020.

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo have been mainly working on solo material in recent times but the production duo are back together for the forseeable future on a more permanent basis and have a number of projects on the go.

Chad told Clash magazine: ''I'm focusing on The Neptunes stuff, getting back on The Neptunes grind.

''We're doing a couple of things. There's a video game soundtrack that's in the works right now that I can't speak about, I'm not supposed to, but uh, it's in the works right now.''

And the pair have been busy working with a variety of different artists

He said: ''We just did some work with Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, ​​Blink-182, Lil Uzi Vert, Brandy, Ray J, Snoh Aalegra, G-Eazy.''

Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, KAYTRANADA and Rex Orange County are among the other stars the duo have been collaborating with.

Speaking about Rex, Chad said: ''I did a track for him and I actually just recently gave the track to Goldlink and Pusha T to see if they could play around with it.''

Pharrell recently compared the production process to taking a selfie.

He said: ''The trust really isn't in me as much as it's in their willingness to see themselves differently. For example, take selfies. They're 99.99 percent shot from the same angle.

''That tells you so much about the delusion that we have. We think we take different selfies because we're wearing different outfits in different environments, but it's, in fact, the same exact angle.

''That tells us that we found a particular angle that we like, and because we show that to ourselves every day, we think that's how people see us.''