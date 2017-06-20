The Maccabees are feeling ''emotional'' about their disbandment.

The indie rockers - Felix White, Orlando Weeks, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - will bow out with three final shows at London's Alexandra Palace, kicking off on June 29, are feeling sad about their departure, but are glad they are leaving on a high and on good terms.

Singer Felix confessed: ''I think we are all feeling every kind of emotion at the moment to be honest.

''The overriding thing is that we are leaving the band in a beautiful state, and bowing out on a high. We don't want to outstay our welcome - we want to end with our friendships intact. It was a difficult decision, but the right one.''

However, they have vowed to give their fans a proper send off with three huge performances, which will see them bring some special guests out for the final ride.

The 'Toothpaste Kisses' hitmaker told ES magazine: '' ''There might be a few guests popping up.''

The band - whose last record was 2015's 'Marks to Prove It' - will be selling a book of photographs at the shows taken over their 14-year career by drummer Sam.

Felix said: ''Sam has been taking photos for the last 14 years -- they are beautiful photos and it seemed very significant. They include a picture of the receipt for our first ever gig, when we got paid £21.''

Felix was asked what one of his fondest memory of being in The Maccabees has been and he said they knew they'd hit the big time when they supported Public Enemy and spent time with the hip-hop group's frontman Flavor Flav.

He said: ''We went on tour with Public Enemy, and seeing Flavor Flav taking off his clock necklace through airport security was a surreal moment which made me think, 'We've really made it!'''

The 'Something Like Happiness' singer says the group won't be reuniting further down the line, but will be working within the music industry.