The Libertines, Catfish And The Bottlemen, and Run Dmc will headline Kendal Calling.

The 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmakers will bring the music festival to a close on Sunday July 29 at Lowther Deer Park in Cumbria, north west England, with Catfish due to perform on the Friday night and Run DMC on the Saturday.

Hacienda Classical will headline the Thursday night (26.07.18) of the extravaganza, which will also feature performances from the likes of James, Ocean Colour Scene, Shed Seven, The Sherlocks and White Lies.

Several stars will take to the decks for DJ sets, including Tim Burgess, The Coral and Basement Jaxx, while Fun Lovin' Criminals, Lucy Spraggan and Idris Elba are also on the bill.

The Libertines drummer Gary Powell admitted the group cannot wait to headline the ''homegrown'' spectacle and he is excited to see some of the other performers.

He told NME magazine: ''We really want to play these shows. Me and Carl played Kendal Calling with Dirty Pretty Things way back in 2005 or 2006.

''I remember someone ran through the festival and called me Mark Morrison, which I wasn't too pleased about because he's kind of butters, but it would be good to go back to an English homegrown festival.

''It's weathered the storm and is going strong. Plus, it's a great line-up this year. Who needs Glastonbury?''

Gary admitted even when the group are not on the stage or in the studio, there is never any ''downtime''.

He added: ''Just because we aren't out on the road and playing shows with The Libertines, there's never really been such a thing as downtime. There's always something happening. Always something else.''

Kendal Calling tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday (08.02.18).